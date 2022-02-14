Actor who faked movie deals will be sentenced in massive Ponzi scheme

An actor who admitted fabricating HBO and Netflix film deals in a $650-million Ponzi scheme that prosecutors say is the biggest in Hollywood history faces up to two decades in prison when he is sentenced Monday.

Prosecutors have urged U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi to put 35-year-old Zachary Horwitz in prison for 20 years, saying he committed a crime of "staggering magnitude" and left victims — including close friends and their family members — financially ruined and "personally devastated."

"His Ponzi scheme was not an aberration from an otherwise law-abiding existence," Asst. U.S. Attys. Alexander B. Schwab and David H. Chao told the judge in a memo. "The lie, which he sustained for years, was the core of his identity. He was a professional criminal; and, unfortunately for his victims, he was very good at his job."

Actor Zachary Horwitz used money from a massive Ponzi scheme to buy this home in Beverlywood for $5.7 million, Prosecutors said. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Horwitz, whose screen name in a handful of horror flicks was Zach Avery, pleaded guilty to securities fraud in October. He admitted that he forged HBO and Netflix film distribution contracts to trick investors into giving him at least $650 million that he used to finance a "lavish lifestyle" of private jet flights, luxury cars and a Beverlywood mansion with a screening room and wine cellar, according to court records.

For nearly seven years, Horwitz used money he took from new investors to repay old ones with returns from 25% to 45%. When the swindle collapsed, $230 million was missing. Prosecutors urged the judge to order Horwitz to pay $230 million in restitution to his victims, acknowledging "the odds are close to zero" that he will ever repay more than a small fraction of that.

"The destruction defendant wrought cannot be overstated," the prosecutors wrote.

Horwitz's attorney, Anthony Pacheco, suggested the government was, indeed, overstating the damage. In court papers, Pacheco called the actor "an upstanding man who was hindered by mental health issues" and now feels "deep remorse." The details of Pacheco's arguments are not publicly known, because he filed most of his sentencing papers under seal.

Story continues

Prosecutors called Horwitz's scam "eerily similar to Charles Ponzi's eponymous scheme," which fell apart in 1920 after the former fruit peddler and dishwasher could no longer sustain his scam of using the $250,000 he was collecting each day from new investors in his postal coupons to repay the earlier ones.

In their memo to Scarsi, prosecutors described Horwitz's conduct as cruel and calculated, saying he caused "immeasurable pain" to many of the more than 250 investors in his phony film deals.

While some were wealthy or institutional investors, others were middle-class or elderly people who lost their retirement savings, prosecutors said. They felt "shame, stress, depression, [temptations of] suicide, loss of dignity, and loss of faith in humanity," their memo says.

One unnamed victim, identified as a 52-year-old parent of two 6-year-old boys, reported filing for bankruptcy as a result of putting money into Horwitz's bogus deals.

"I am surviving on food stamps, family loans, unemployment and any work I can find while I battle the combination of all my money being stolen and my other business being shut down from Covid," the person wrote. "I have NOTHING!"

Another victim, an unnamed cancer survivor also running a small business, recalled taking out a loan to invest in the film deals. Horwitz "spent in one month what it took me 15 years of honest work to accumulate and borrow against," the person said. "I started my business with an inheritance that took my father 60 years of hard work to accumulate. Gone in a flash on defendant's cars, jets and watches."

Victim statements cited by prosecutors included pleas for the maximum punishment allowed for under the law. One called Horwitz "a thief with no sense of morality or humanity." Another said he was "sick to my stomach" envisioning the actor squandering his savings on "Lakers court-side tickets," alluding to social media posts showing Horwitz enjoying the highest-price seats at basketball games.

The FBI found Horwitz spent $5.7 million on the Beverlywood house, $706,000 on interior decorating, $605,000 on Mercedes Benz and Audi cars, $345,000 on private jet and yacht trips, $174,000 on Los Angeles party consultant services, and $136,000 at Las Vegas casinos and nightclubs. His American Express credit card payments totaled $6.9 million.

The prosecutors' memo said it would be "difficult to conceive a white-collar crime more egregious," noting that Horwitz's first victims were college buddies from the University of Indiana.

"He began by betraying the trust of his own friends, people who lowered their guard because they could not possibly imagine that someone they had known for years would unflinchingly swindle them and their families out of their life savings," they wrote.

Starting in 2014, Horwitz told investors that his company, 1inMM Capital, was using their money to buy the foreign distribution rights to cheap movies, such as “Slasher Party” or “Satanic Panic,” and then reselling them at a profit to HBO, Netflix or other streaming platforms for distribution in Latin America and other markets around the world.

In each deal, Horwitz would issue a note to the investor promising repayment in six months or a year with a generous return. But when he pleaded guilty to securities fraud, Horwitz admitted that he never actually bought any film rights — and that he forged hundreds of distribution contracts.

Horwitz helped finance some of the films in which he appeared, but it's unclear whether that money came from his investment scam, according to filmmakers who worked with him. None of the films were hits.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.