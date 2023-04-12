Actor, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger 'terminates' pothole in Los Angeles

NextShark

Palo Alto police are seeking the public’s help to identify and catch a man connected to the broad daylight assault of a woman in California on Easter Sunday. City officials said in a press release that local police were informed by a passerby at around 2:49 p.m. on Sunday that a woman had just been sexually assaulted in the area. The man reportedly attacked the victim from behind, knocking her to the ground before sexually assaulting her in broad daylight.