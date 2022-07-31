Actor James Hong on his amazing longevity

The Conversation

When a life ends, those who remain deal with the body. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty ImagesUpwards of 2.8 million people die every year in the United States. As a funeral director who heads a university mortuary science program, I can tell you that while each individual’s life experiences are unique, what happens to a body after death follows a broadly predictable chain of events. In general, it depends on three things: where you die, how you die and what you or your family decide on for funeral arra