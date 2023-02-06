Actor Jim Carrey lists surreal ranch home in California. Check out all its amenities

Actor and comedian Jim Carrey is saying goodbye to his longtime home in Los Angeles, California.

The star of the first and second “Sonic the Hedgehog” movies put the trendy Brentwood ranch-style house on the real estate market for $28.9 million. While the price tag is pretty hefty, the amenities in and around the beautiful property explain the cost.

“Extending over two private and serene acres, this sprawling mostly one-story ranch home is a one-of-a-kind magical sanctuary,” the listing on Sotheby’s International Realty says. “First time on the market in almost 30 years, this meticulously maintained celebrity estate is set behind more than 280’ of hedged frontage, right in the heart of Brentwood.”

Features of the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home that stand out are:

Natural light

Beamed ceilings

Skylights

Fireplaces

Numerous glass doors

Courtyard patio

Chef’s kitchen

Pear trees

Primary covered balcony

Theater

Vegetable garden

Yoga platform

Tennis court

Waterfall pool

Pool house

Carrey started his career on the sketch comedy show “In Living Color” and rose to fame quickly by starring in comedies like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “The Mask” and “Liar Liar,” according to IMDb. Recently, he starred in the series “Kidding” and played Joe Biden on “Saturday Night Live” in 2020.

The listing is held by Janelle Friedman.

