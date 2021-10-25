Actor Jim Caviezel appears at QAnon-adjacent conference and channels Braveheart in speech

The actor Jim Caviezel made an appearance at a Las Vegas conference featuring several QAnon-related personalities.

Caviezel was one of several speakers at the For God and Country Patriot Double Down event, hosted at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas. During his appearance, Caviezel mixed religious fervor with lines from Mel Gibson's Braveheart.

"Fight, and you may die. Run, and you'll live — at least a while," he said, quoting the film. "And dying in your beds, many years from now, would you have been willin' to trade all the days, from this day to that, for one chance, just one chance to come back here and tell our enemies that you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom!"

Jim Caviezel gives a speech riddled with religious fanaticism and Q propaganda at the QAnon conference in Las Vegas.



"We must fight for that authentic freedom and live, my friends," Caviezel later added. "By God, we must live, and with the Holy Spirit as your shield and Christ as your sword may you join Saint Michael and all the other angels in defending God and sending Lucifer and his henchmen straight back to hell where they belong."

Caviezel went on to use terms drawn from the QAnon movement, specifically notions of "the Storm," saying, "We are headed into the storm of all storms. Yes, the Storm is upon us."

"The Storm" references a hypothetical event when former president Donald Trump would arrest members of a Satanic cabal that is controlling the world through a deep state — this hypothetical cabal is believed by QAnon members to include an assortment of media and political personalities, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.

The event also featured statements by Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin, who seemed to turn on Trump after the former president failed to arrest Clinton and other Democrats.

