Actor Jonathan Majors arrested in alleged violent domestic dispute

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday after a woman alleged she was assaulted in what law enforcement described as a domestic dispute, police said.

Majors, 33, was taken into custody in the late morning based on allegations of strangulation, assault, and harassment, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the actor said in a statement, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Police said they had responded to a 911 call from a location in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan about 11:14 a.m. Saturday, where a woman, identified only as a 30-year-old, said she had been assaulted by Majors.

Police, who said they verified the woman's claims after a preliminary investigation, said she was injured in what the NYPD described as a domestic dispute.

"The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition," the department said in its statement.

Majors' arrest was reported earlier Saturday by TMZ and other publications.

The actor, a star in “Creed III," “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and the critically acclaimed, 2019 independent film "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," has been the subject of a wave of spring publicity for projects that include U.S. Army television spots and a forthcoming film about NBA legend Dennis Rodman.

Majors, raised in Lompoc, California, and educated in part at Yale, was a presenter earlier this month during the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com