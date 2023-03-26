Actor Jonathan Majors arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman

Jonathan Majors Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors has been arrested in New York City after allegedly assaulting a woman, according to multiple reports.

The actor's arrest was confirmed to IndieWire by an NYPD spokesperson, who said police responded to a 911 call inside an apartment, and an investigation determined a 33-year-old male "was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female," who told police she was assaulted. The victim allegedly "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors was reportedly arrested on charges of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

Additional details were provided by TMZ, which reported that the victim is Majors' girlfriend and that the actor allegedly grabbed her hand, slapped her, and "put his hands around her neck" during an argument in a taxi after the woman "saw another woman texting Majors" and confronted him. The victim's visible injuries included a "laceration behind her ear, redness and marks to her face," TMZ also reported.

This comes as Majors' star has been rising in Hollywood, and he recently starred in two films that were number one at the box office back-to-back: Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Rocky spinoff Creed III. He has also been earning early Oscar buzz for his performance in the Sundance movie Magazine Dreams. Marvel has largely built its next several years of movies and TV shows around Majors' character of Kang the Conqueror, who is essentially the franchise's new Thanos-level big bad and is expected to be the villain of the next Avengers film, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Majors' representative told IndieWire, "He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

