Actor Jonathan Majors arrested on charges of strangulation and assault in New York City

"Creed III" actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday after being accused of assault, strangulation and harassment involving a woman in New York. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Actor Jonathan Majors, who has won acclaim for a string of Hollywood hits, was arrested Saturday on charges of assault, strangulation and harassment involving a woman in a New York apartment.

New York City police responded to a 911 call from an apartment near West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue at about 11:14 a.m. and determined that Majors was involved in a "domestic dispute" with a 30-year-old woman, according to a police statement.

The woman, who told police she was assaulted, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck, and is in stable condition.

Police placed Majors, 33, in custody without incident, the statement said.

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing.

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up," the representative told the Hollywood Reporter.

In recent years, Majors' career has taken off with a succession of highly acclaimed performances. His credits include “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” in 2019, Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” in 2020, his Emmy-nominated work in HBO’s horror series “Lovecraft Country" and Marvel’s “Loki” as He Who Remains. He also led the ensemble for Netflix’s all-Black western “The Harder They Fall” in 2021.

In two recent releases, Major stars as uber-villain Kang the Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and as Michael B. Jordan’s adversary Damian “Dame” Anderson in “Creed III.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.