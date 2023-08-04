Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence case pushed back, NYC judge sets new Sept. 6 trial date

Actor Jonathan Majors’ domestic violence trial has been delayed until next month.

The embattled “Creed III” star, whose case had been slated to start Thursday with jury selection, learned he would return to court on Sept. 6 to face trial on charges alleging he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in March, per a ruling by state Supreme Court Judge Michael Gaffey.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office said they needed more time to prepare the case.

“We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial,” Bragg spokesman, Doug Cohen, said.

Majors, 33, who rose to fame after his acclaimed performance in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” is charged with multiple misdemeanor assault and harassment charges carrying up to a year in prison. Prosecutors say he attacked his accuser, who is not named in court documents, close to the courthouse on Canal St. near Centre St. in lower Manhattan.

The actor pulled the woman’s finger, grabbed her arm, and forcefully twisted it before striking her across the ear and pushing her backward into a car, according to the criminal complaint. A judge in April ordered Majors to stay away from his alleged victim.

Lawyers for Majors, who’s filed a counter-complaint with the NYPD against his accuser alleging that she assaulted him, previously said they expected Bragg to drop the charges.

“One hundred and thirty-one days ago, authorities unjustly cuffed Jonathan Majors in his own home, hauling him off to jail based on the word of a woman now hunted by the NYPD,” Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement Thursday, which named his accuser.

“Bravely, Jonathan Majors laid bare to the NYPD the relentless, alcohol-fueled abuse he suffered at the hands of [his accuser], an enduring nightmare in their relationship,” the statement continued, predicting the woman faced imminent arrest.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on Majors’ allegations about his accuser.

The actor was accused of physically and mentally abusing multiple former romantic partners and colleagues in a Rolling Stone exposé last month. Majors’ lawyers gave the magazine six character witness statements from his exes. But when contacted, the women confirmed the majority of them were untruthful and pre-written or shared without permission.

Variety reported in April that multiple women allegedly abused by the actor had contacted the DA.

Majors was dropped by his management company in April, shortly after his arrest at a Chelsea penthouse. Police responding to a 911 call found him with his injured ex, who was treated at a hospital for her injuries.