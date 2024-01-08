Actor Jonathan Majors says he was 'shocked' by assault verdict

Jonathan Majors is awaiting sentencing for his assault and harassment conviction

Jonathan Majors was "shocked" after he was found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend, he said in his first interview since his conviction.

The actor is awaiting sentencing after a New York jury last month convicted him of attacking British choreographer Grace Jabbari.

He told ABC News that the incident has been "confusing in many ways".

"I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say ... 'How is that possible?" he said.

"Based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence, how is that possible?" he told the Good Morning America programme in an interview that aired on Monday.

Majors said he plans to appeal his conviction on one count of third-degree assault and another count of second-degree harassment.

He was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict.

After the conviction, the Emmy-nominated actor was dropped by Marvel Studios, where he had starred in several films and TV series. He could face up to a year in prison when sentenced in February.

The crime took place when Majors and Ms Jabbari were in a car in New York and she saw a text message from another woman on Majors' phone, which said: "Wish I was kissing you right now."

Prosecutors say that when she took the phone, Majors grabbed her, twisted her arm behind her back and hit her in the head to get it back.

Ms Jabbari was left with a fractured finger, bruising and a cut behind her ear.

Majors has denied assaulting Ms Jabbari and filed charges against her, claiming she was the one who assaulted him. Prosecutors said the case lacked merit.

Majors told ABC that he did not know how Ms Jabbari was harmed in the incident.

"I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity. That would give me some type of peace about it," he said.

He claimed he has never hit a woman. "I'm an athlete. I'm a sportsman. I know my body. I know how it moves. I know my strength, or lack thereof, you know? None of that was employed on her," he said.

In a statement to US media, Ms Jabbari's lawyer said Majors continues to "take no accountability for his actions".

"The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the Court," lawyer Brittany Henderson said.

During the interview, Majors cried as he spoke about no longer being able to see his daughter because of the conviction.

He also said that the "world stopped" when Marvel dropped him as an actor. He had been set to reprise his role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty.

"It's like you work so hard for things. And then, you know, it's done," Majors said.

But he added that he believed he would eventually be back to work in Hollywood. "I pray that I do," he said.