Actor Kevin Spacey charged with sexually assaulting three men, U.K. prosecutors say

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with sexually assaulting three men in the U.K. from 2005 to 2013, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service said Thursday.

Spacey, 62, “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service's special crime division, said in a statement.

Two of the alleged assaults happened in March 2005 in London against one person, the statement said.

Another alleged assault happened in London in August 2008. The alleged sexual activity without consent, also in August 2008 was reported by the same alleged victim.

The alleged sexual assault was reported to have happened in April 2013 in Gloucestershire, a county around 100 miles west of London.

Spacey was removed from his starring role in Netflix’s “House of Cards” in November 2017 as sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him mounted.

Actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making sexual advances toward him three decades ago when Rapp was just 14 years old.

Spacey said in a statement on Twitter that he didn’t remember the alleged incident involving Rapp, but he wrote: “If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Days later, filmmaker Tony Montana told Radar Online that Spacey groped him at a bar in Los Angeles back in 2003. And Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos said that he encountered Spacey at the Old Vic theater in London, where Spacey was serving as artistic director — a tenure that lasted from 2004 until 2015. Cavazos said Spacey would frequent the theater’s bar and “squeeze whoever caught his attention.”

Later that year, London’s Old Vic theater said it had received 20 allegations of “inappropriate behavior” against Spacey during his time there. Spacey started acting at the theatre in the 1990s.

Story continues

At the time, Spacey's publicist said he "is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."

In 2018, Spacey was charged with indecent assault in Nantucket, Massachusetts, in an incident involving the teenage son of a former Boston TV news anchor. Spacey pleaded not guilty, and the charge was later dropped when the alleged victim withdrew a civil lawsuit.

NBC News has reached out to the actor's representatives for comment on the latest charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.