Actor Lee Jihan among dead in Seoul Halloween tragedy

Korean actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the large number of people crushed to death during Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea on Saturday evening.

Local officials say a crowd of thousands celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in the nightlife district of Itaewon, resulting in the horrific tragedy that left at least 154 people dead and another 149 injured.

A statement from Lee’s agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed his death to local news outlets.

"We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Jihan has passed away in the crush in Itaewon last night," the statement read. "We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news and also to everyone who loved him."

Lee’s ascent to stardom began after joining the second season of popular talent reality show “Produce 101.” After not making it to the show’s finale, he focused on his studies while also accepting some projects on the side.

In 2019, he made his debut as an actor in the hit Korean drama series "Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day."

