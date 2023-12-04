Actor Mark Sheppard recovering in SoCal hospital after heart attacks
Actor Mark Sheppard says he survived six heart attacks and was brought back from the dead four times after a complete blockage in his artery.
Actor Mark Sheppard says he survived six heart attacks and was brought back from the dead four times after a complete blockage in his artery.
In a 2024 NBA Draft class that is wide open, Sheppard's playing style can be slotted into a team's secondary unit right away.
The final drive included a controversial late hit on Patrick Mahomes, a pass interference that wasn't called and an ejection after Isiah Pacheco threw a punch.
Move over Bruce Dickinson, SNL Host Emma Stone is coming for your cowbell in a fan-favorite sketch.
Fantasy analyst Dalton Del Don puts a bow on Sunday's Week 13 action, headlined by the 49ers' demolishing of the previously 10-1 Eagles.
Taylor Swift made the trek to Lambeau Field on Sunday night to take in yet another Chiefs game.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
“I feel like my game’s not that far off, but I need to get in better shape.”
Week 13 brought with it some brutal injuries to some fantasy-relevant names. Check out a quartet of players who could be summoned off the waiver wire to help fill some of the gaps.
The Lions scored three times in the first six minutes, then held off two New Orleans charges.
Trey McBride wouldn't be denied his touchdown for long, though.
The Niners are eager to get another chance to beat the Eagles after losing in last season's NFC title game.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
L'Oreal, CeraVe, Neutrogena and more — score these fab finds for $20 or less.
We also found a Fire TV for a mere $65 and a 15-piece knife set slashed by over 60%.
With over 20,000 five-star ratings, it's a bona fide Amazon hit — snap it up for $60 while you can.
The Nissan Juke is alive and well in Europe. The next-generation will be all-electric.
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
The former co-stars of the "Glee" actress, who died in 2020, found a special way to raise money for one of her favorite charities.
This stunner is the real deal and comes in all the letters of the alphabet.
The legendary singer got candid about her dating history and the merits of dating younger men.