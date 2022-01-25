Actor playing Harry Potter on Broadway fired after complaint about conduct

The actor who plays Harry Potter in Broadway's "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has been fired after a female costar made a complaint about his conduct, according to the show's producers.

The complaint about the actor, James Snyder, was made in November, the play's producers said in a statement Sunday.

"Immediately upon receiving this complaint the producers commissioned an independent investigation by a third party, and Mr. Snyder was suspended pending the investigation’s completion," the statement said.

When the investigation concluded, "the producers decided Mr. Snyder should not return to the production and terminated his contract," it said.

The woman who made the complaint, the nature of which was not clear, has decided to take a leave of absence, the producers said.

"We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," the statement said. "This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate."

The play, which picks up 19 years from where J.K. Rowling’s last novel left off, portrays Potter and his friends as adults, married and with kids. It won the Tony Award for best new play in 2018.

Snyder did not respond to a request for comment by email. His agency also has not responded.

Snyder began playing Harry Potter in “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in 2019.