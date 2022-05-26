Actor Ray Liotta dies at 67
Actor Ray Liotta died unexpectedly in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie. The "Goodfellas" star was 67. Jamie Yuccas has more.
Actor Ray Liotta died unexpectedly in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie. The "Goodfellas" star was 67. Jamie Yuccas has more.
The actor is survived by fiancée Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen, 23.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Grant Lamos IV/GettyFew actors have ever exuded tough-guy menace more than Ray Liotta—a persona solidified by his breakthrough performance in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 masterpiece Goodfellas as real-life gangster Henry Hill, whose love of wealth and power (and its attendant pleasures) drives him to try to become a made man, and whose ego and fondness for cocaine contributes to his eventual downfall. Nonetheless, there was far more to the acclaimed actor than th
David Chase employed many of the Goodfellas cast in his HBO series The Sopranos, but it took until the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark for him to finally bring Ray Liotta in the fold. Chase made the most of it, as Liotta played two roles: Hollywood Dick Moltisanti, and his brother Salvatore Moltisanti. […]
Ray Liotta, the intense actor from New Jersey best known for his turn as the hustler turned mob rat Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas, has died. He was 67. Publicist Jennifer Allen told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died Wednesday night or early Thursday in his sleep in his hotel room while in the […]
Jennifer Lopez is remembering her Shades of Blue “partner in crime” Ray Liotta, who died today at the age of 67. Lopez and Liotta starred on the police drama series, which aired on NBC from 2016-2018. Lopez played Detective Harlee Santos and Liotta portrayed her colleague Lt. Matt Wozniak. “Ray was my partner in crime […]
The Cubs beat the Reds in two of the first three games of the four-game series.
Keyshawn says the Bengals had a lot of luck on their side last year.
Travelers receive more than a few perks when they decide to fly first class. The highest level of service means first class ticket holders experience plenty of privileges on the ground and in the air....
Statewide, 144,377 New Mexicans live within a threat radius, per the report, which encompasses 8,799 acres.
Kyle Larson led a Hendrick Motorsports romp over the field in last year's Coca-Cola 600. Who will challenge him in this year's running at Charlotte?
DENYS KARLOVSKYI - THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022, 14:12 The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoyt, claims that the village of Vorozhba was allegedly shelled by Ukraine, injuring a schoolteacher. Source: Starovoyt on Telegram Starovoyt: "According to the updated information, a school teacher was injured: he was wounded by flying broken glass.
Ray Liotta, known for his role as Henry Hill in movie "Goodfellas," has passed away at the age of 67. According to multiple media outlets, Liotta died in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic filming a new movie.
Hollywood is mourning Ray Liotta, the Goodfellas star and key Field of Dreams actor who died May 26 at 67. Click through a photo gallery of his memorable roles above. Liotta rose from a featured role on the popular NBC soap opera Another World to become a leading man on the big screen, starring opposite some of […]
The sale price is a neighborhood record
You enter the grocery store and immediately locate the closest exit, continuously look over your shoulder. You hold your child closely because in the U.S., at any given moment, you can be targeted and killed because of your identity and existence.
The actor, who died overnight at 67, found nuance within his signature brooding menace, bringing charm, tenderness and grace to many roles.
Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in "Goodfellas" and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in "Field of Dreams," has died. He was 67. Liotta's most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas" came in 1990. (May 26)
From new horror flicks like 'A Quiet Place II' to the classics like 'The Exorcist,' we compiled a list of the scariest movies of all time.
"The doctors kept telling me, 'Jeff, you've got to fight,'" said Bridges, who caught COVID-19 three months after he was diagnosed with lymphoma.
Actor Ray Liotta, known for his roles in "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," has died, according to his publicist Jennifer Allen. He was 67 years old.