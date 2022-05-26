Actor Ray Liotta dies at 67

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Grant Lamos IV/GettyFew actors have ever exuded tough-guy menace more than Ray Liotta—a persona solidified by his breakthrough performance in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 masterpiece Goodfellas as real-life gangster Henry Hill, whose love of wealth and power (and its attendant pleasures) drives him to try to become a made man, and whose ego and fondness for cocaine contributes to his eventual downfall. Nonetheless, there was far more to the acclaimed actor than th