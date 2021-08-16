Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Michael Aaron Carico, a 33-year-old actor, was arrested Wednesday in Burbank, California, on suspicion of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday.

Federal officials said Carico was charged with entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct. An informant who attended the riot told the FBI she heard Carico boast about being inside the Capitol building, court documents state, and when another person asked how he could find him on Facebook, Carico replied, "michaelaaroncarico."

Investigators found Carico's Instagram account, and saw that he appeared to match a person captured in several videos from the Capitol riot, court documents said. After receiving a search warrant for data from his Gmail account, investigators discovered photos and videos seemingly taken during the assault on the Capitol, including one where Carico, in an apparent message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), looks at the camera and says, "Hey Nancy, go f—k yourself." Court documents state that a device linked to Carico's Gmail account was in restricted Capitol grounds from 2:18 to 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 6.

On his IMDb page, Carico's film credits include roles in My Daddy's in Heaven, The Inbetweeners, and In Full Bloom. On Sunday, a reporter for the Times called a cellphone number registered to Carico, but when asked for comment the person who answered hung up.

