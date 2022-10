Gizmodo

Of the many guest appearances that graced the first season of Marvel’s She-Hulk, the ones featuring Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk were among the most consequential. Banner showed up in much of the premiere, and also the second episode briefly to take a call from Jen, where it was revealed he had been calling her while going somewhere in space. But he hadn’t been seen or mentioned for the rest of the season, at least until the finale rolled around. After that, things...took a turn, and if you haven’t seen