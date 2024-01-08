Actor Willem Dafoe to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

TechCrunch

At CES 2024, French startup Neoplants is showing off its progress with its houseplants that work as air purifiers designed for the home. The company was founded in 2018, and has raised $20 million or so to date (from investors including True Ventures, Heartcore, Entrepreneur First and Collaborative Fund). The company showed charts and graphs showing that its plants are taking a sustainable and potentially game-changing approach to enhancing indoor air quality that may well spark a greener, cleaner revolution in our living and work spaces.