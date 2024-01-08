Actor Willem Dafoe to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Actor Willem Dafoe will receive the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame of 2024.
Actor Willem Dafoe will receive the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame of 2024.
Catch up on the notable moments from the awards ceremony.
The stars were out in full force at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night.
If you didn't keep up with every awards-worthy TV show or movie this year (and really, who could?) then we've got you covered.
Catch up on NVIDIA's CES 2024 keynote here in under 10 minutes. Expect news on graphics cards, AI and GeForce Now.
The press conference will be live-streamed on January 9 at 1:30PM ET.
Also on mega markdown: a Shark vacuum for over 50% off, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer that's over 50% off and so much more.
It's time for the Michigan and Washington to face off in the National Championship Game.
Challenges like cord cutting, a tough ad environment, and more pressure to turn profits may prompt companies to reevaluate their portfolios.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
During AMD's CES 2024 keynote speech, the first of many to come over the next few days, the company made a few key announcements.
Mesa, Arizona, gets the first pure battery-electric fire truck in the U.S., the E-One Vector's 327-kWh battery able to run 4 hoses at 750 GPM for 4 hours.
Infiniti has confirmed that the redesigned QX80 will feature an available 24-speaker premium sound system from Klipsch.
At CES 2024, French startup Neoplants is showing off its progress with its houseplants that work as air purifiers designed for the home. The company was founded in 2018, and has raised $20 million or so to date (from investors including True Ventures, Heartcore, Entrepreneur First and Collaborative Fund). The company showed charts and graphs showing that its plants are taking a sustainable and potentially game-changing approach to enhancing indoor air quality that may well spark a greener, cleaner revolution in our living and work spaces.
Many of Anker's power banks and other charging accessories on sale at Amazon, with some products dropping to record low prices.
Eye-tracking tech has been making its way into cars for years as a safety feature, especially with the rise of driver assistance software. Now, Bosch thinks the tech could offer some other benefits – and it’s showing off two ideas this week at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The first scenario is pretty straightforward (and very European): You’re driving home and the car recognizes that you’re looking pretty drowsy.
The Exobrew's temperature controlled keg handles everything from boiling to serving. But the $879 price might put some off.
We're expecting big reveals from Honda, Vinfast, Mercedes-Benz and more at this year's CES Show. We'll also be bringing you live impressions from the show floor.
Nvidia announced its RTX 40 Super cards at CES 2024 as it continues its push into AI.
Do you need help reaching your goals?
Volkswagen is getting into the ChatGPT game. The German automaker announced Monday at CES 2024 in Las Vegas plans to add an AI-powered chatbot into all Volkswagen models equipped with its IDA voice assistant. For drivers who want an AI-based chatbot to read researched content out loud to them, of course.