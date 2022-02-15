Actor Zachary Horowitz gets 20 years for $650 million Hollywood Ponzi scheme

An actor who swindled Hollywood investors out of hundreds of millions of dollar in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to federal prison.

Zachary Horwitz, who appeared in a number of films, including “Fury” with Brad Pitt, under the stage name Zach Avery, “raised at least $650 million with bogus claims that investor money would be used to acquire licensing rights to films that HBO and Netflix purportedly had agreed to distribute abroad,” according to the Justice Department.

Horowitz, who was sentenced to 20 years, pleaded guilty in October to a federal securities fraud charge and admitted to running the Ponzi scheme.

The 35-year-old crook must also pay $230 million in restitution.

The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Horowitz of putting the money he bilked from investors into his personal accounts, buying a $5.7 million house, taking a number of trips on charted planes and paying “a celebrity interior designer,” among other things.