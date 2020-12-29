Actors Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are new parents to a baby boy

Christie D'Zurilla
Emma Roberts attends the HBO premiere of &quot;Very Ralph,&quot; at the Paley Center for Media, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)
Emma Roberts is the new mother of a baby boy. (Mark Von Holden / Associated Press)

"Holidate" star Emma Roberts has reportedly welcomed a baby with partner Garrett Hedlund.

The child, a boy named Rhodes, was born Sunday, according to TMZ. The baby weighed in around 9 pounds, the site said.

Rhodes' conception might have come as a surprise. Roberts revealed in a November Cosmopolitan article that she suffered for years from endometriosis, to the point where it affected her fertility. The condition, which started when she was a teen, went undiagnosed until she changed doctors in her late 20s, she said.

In endometriosis, tissue similar to that which lines the interior of the uterus grows outside of the womb, usually affecting the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Ultimately, scar tissue and adhesions can cause pelvic tissues and organs to stick to each other, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can cause pain and reduce fertility.

The actress wound up freezing her eggs, post-diagnosis, but it looks as if she didn't have to go that route.

"It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant," Roberts told Cosmo. "But even then, I didn’t want to get my hopes up. Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant. That’s something you don’t see on Instagram.

"So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn’t going to work out. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan."

Roberts, 29, and "Tron: Legacy" actor Hedlund, 36, have been linked romantically since early 2019, shortly after she and on-and-off boyfriend-slash-fiance Evan Peters ended their relationship. Roberts and Peters had dated since 2012, after meeting while making the movie "Adult World."

Hedlund previously dated actress Kirsten Dunst before they broke up in 2016.

A rep for Roberts was not available for comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

