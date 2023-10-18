Actors’ open letter condemns ‘Israel’s war crimes’ but not Hamas massacre

Coogan was one of many who accused 'governments' of 'aiding and abetting' war crimes - Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

An open letter signed by well-known actors condemning Israeli military actions has been criticised for failing to mention brutal terror attacks carried out by Hamas.

More than 2,000 artists, actors and musicians in the UK, including Tilda Swinton, Steve Coogan , Charles Dance and Maxine Peake, signed the letter.

They called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and for “our governments to end their military and political support for Israel’s actions”.

“Our governments are not only tolerating war crimes but aiding and abetting them,” the note, written by Artists for Palestine UK, added.

However, it did not mention the terror group Hamas - or the massacres it carried out earlier this month.

On Wednesday night, a former actor-turned-Tory MP said it was important to address “both sides” and that actors ought to think carefully before weighing in on such a sensitive issue.

Giles Watling, who sits on the culture, media and sport committee, said: “I think it’s a very complicated situation politically and historically and in this case, it is very important to present both sides of the issue.

“We must absolutely condemn the attacks of Hamas on Israel, yes, but of course, I have great sympathy for the Palestinian people and the suffering they have endured.

“But you can’t just present one side and not the other.”

‘Group of misfits and weirdos’

The Clacton MP, best known for his role as Vicar Oswald in the BBC sitcom Bread, added: “Everyone is entitled to a view, but actors will be aware of the powers of their views and they should try to think very carefully when they weigh in on sensitive issues like this.”

Meanwhile, David Mencer, former director of Labour Friends of Israel, went further and described the letter as “drivel”.

He added: “I invite this group of misfits and weirdos to rescue their ailing careers and try their chances as artists in Gaza under the Hamas regime.”

“I promise to sign a letter when they are locked up and beg for their release.”

Earlier this month, several celebrities who voiced support for Israel in the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attacks faced a backlash from fans.

Kylie Jenner took down a photo shared from a pro-Israel Instagram account after multiple followers posted Palestinian flags in the comments and accused the 26-year-old of a “lack of knowledge and care”.

Meanwhile, actor Ashley Tisdale hit out at the negative comments she received from some followers, writing: “Showing support for Israel does not make a person anti- Palestine and showing support for Palestine does not make someone anti-Semitic.”

On Wednesday, some of Britain’s most senior Muslim leaders denounced what they described as the “killing and abduction of innocent people” on October 7.

In a letter seen by Jewish News, the 15 imams and scholars also denounced “the Israeli military’s subsequent use of excessive force”.

Among those signing the letter were Qari Asim, the imam of the Makkah Masjid Mosque in Leeds who, until last year, was the deputy chair of the government’s Anti-Muslim Hatred Working Group. Another was Shaykh Ibrahim Mogra, a senior imam from Leicester and former Assistant Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Britain.

The letter also called for an “end to all hostilities” and for the Government to “negotiate a ceasefire that can stop the further killing of innocent people”.

The Telegraph approached representatives of all actors named as signatories to the letter for comment, as well as the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

