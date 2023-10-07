As actors' strike continues, unscripted programming films in Tucson
The lack of scripted filmmaking due to the actors' strike has resulted in more unscripted programs filming in Tucson.
The 52-year-old actor has adjusted his schedule slightly to wake up at 3:30am instead.
23andMe user data is circulating on hacker forums. The company confirmed the leak occurred through a credential-stuffing attack, according to BleepingComputer.
The Hollywood strikes registered yet another hit to the jobs report last month as the writers strike reached its conclusion while the actors strike is still ongoing.
The UAW said General Motors made concessions in talks, agreeing to put EV battery plant workers under the union's "master agreement" in response to union threats to strike at one of its biggest money-making assembly plants.
Frozen food brands are seeing an "unprecedented" change in consumer behavior, one analyst says.
Pyfer is 11-2 in MMA and 2-0 with two knockouts in the UFC. He faces hard-hitting kick boxer Abdul Razak al Hassan on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 80 at Apex in Las Vegas. He insists he won't be intimidated or bullied.
Director Susanna Fogel talks about turning 2017 New Yorker story into a "genre-bending thriller" with extra-cringey kissing and sex scenes.
The biggest news stories this morning: Samsung’s $30 Galaxy SmartTag 2 arrives with an all-new design, Amazon’s first satellites to launch October 6, Sony offers 100 free movies to its PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.
The odds of winning Saturday’s drawing are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
How soon before Drew Barrymore returns to air? Will "SNL" be live from New York soon? Your burning questions answered.
A 2022 survey found that most people subscribe to at least four services.
More than 75k employees of Kaiser Permanente are on strike. Patients share how it's impacting them, while health care workers explain why they're on strike.
Yes, it's possible to pay student loans with a credit card, but it's generally not a good idea. Here's why.
Thus goes the central premise of deterrence theory, which says it is the credible threat of aggression — not the use of aggression — that will ensure states avoid war. This theory has dominated much of America’s strategic thinking over the past 50-plus years, but new technologies and new adversaries threaten to upend the status quo. For the first time, China has started to outpace the U.S. in critical weapons programs — the country developed a new type of weapon called a hypersonic glide vehicle as early as 2014, which can strike Taipei and the Taiwan Strait in about 20 minutes from its strategic bases in the South China Sea.
Lewis, the $180 8-foot tall ghoul with a jack-o'-lantern for a head from Target, is 2023's hottest Halloween decoration.
Enos didn't appreciate students questioning why he went into shotgun on fourth-and-1.
'People assume I am 20 years younger than I really am,' shared a thrilled reviewer.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney says the company is adjusting Unreal Engine pricing for non-gaming developers in fields like film, TV and automotive. However, it won’t affect game developers.