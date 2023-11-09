Hollywood actors' union agrees tentative deal to end strike

Actors' union Sag-Aftra says it has agreed a tentative deal with Hollywood studios to end a months-long strike.

Sag-Aftra reached agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP) in a unanimous vote, ending the 118-day shutdown.

The impasse - combined with a separate writers' strike - has delayed the releases of numerous big upcoming films, including two Avengers titles.

Actors have been calling for better pay and safeguards on the use of AI.

They said the strike would officially end on Thursday, with more details released following a meeting on Friday.

AMPTP said it was pleased to have reached the tentative agreement and "looks forward to the industry resuming the work of telling great stories".

It said the deal gives Sag-Aftra "the biggest contract-on-contract gains in the history of the union".

Sag-Aftra represents around 160,000 members of the industry and has been on strike since July 14, causing major disruption.

Disney/Marvel's Blade, Dune: Part Two and Fantastic Four have all been delayed by several months, while Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars have also been pushed back by a year.

Live action remakes of Disney animations Moana and Lilo & Stitch have also been affected, as has James Cameron's Avatar series and Paddington in Peru.

As well as film delays, Hollywood stars have also not been attending events such as film premieres while the strike has been taking place, as union rules prohibit them from taking any work, including promotion or publicity for projects.

In addition to increased pay and AI guarantees, Sag-Aftra has called for increased royalties and higher contributions to actors' pension and health plans.

Actors appear to have responded positively to the deal, with Zac Efron describing it as "incredible" at a premiere for wrestling film The Iron Claw.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis posted on Instagram that "perseverance pays off".

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) ended their strike in September after almost five months.

The combination of the actor and writers' strikes is estimated to have cost the California economy more than $6.5bn (£5.3bn) so far, according to Deadline.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass welcomed the "fair agreement", and said the strikes had impacted "millions" in Los Angeles and throughout the country.

Although Hollywood's star actors earn millions, many lesser-known performers often struggle to get by, particularly amid rising inflation and industry changes.