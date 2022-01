Oxygen

Authorities have released new details about Bob Saget’s sudden death as loved ones and fans await an official cause. The comedian and actor was found dead on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, TMZ reported. He was 65 years old. Although the findings of a postmortem examination have yet to be revealed, Orlando’s Fox 35 News obtained a 911 call made to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office by hotel security. The caller reported there was “an unresponsive guest in a room.” Dispatch prompted