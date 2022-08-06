Actress Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles home while the owner was in the backyard. It took 59 firefighters to put out the blaze.

Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Los Angeles Police Department said a car crashed into a home on Friday, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

A source told CNN actor Anne Heche was the driver.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they rescued a "critically injured person."

Anne Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles home on Friday, while the owner was in the backyard.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. when a vehicle ran off the road and collided with a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista.

"The vehicle became engulfed in flames," the LAPD told Insider.

Heche was transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department for treatment. The LAPD said one person was injured and could not comment on the damage to the home.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said they rescued a "critically injured person" and that it took the department 59 firefighters and 65 minutes to put out the blaze. The LAFD said the car went at least 30 ft. into the residence, missing the woman who was home at the time.

A neighbor told NBC Los Angeles there was tons of smoke coming from the home.

"I think they used the crane to move the car to extract the driver. It was crazy," the neighbor said.

Actress Rosanna Arquette called the accident "tragic" and asked people to pray for Heche.

Heche's condition is currently unknown. Representatives for Heche did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

