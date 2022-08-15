Actress Anne Heche dies after a fiery crash in Los Angeles

Motley Fool

The optimistic case for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has always been that it would create an advertising network like Facebook, except for your ears and not your eyes. The company can connect listeners and creators of music, podcasts, and audiobooks with highly targeted ads from advertisers around the world, generating revenue that can be shared with suppliers. Spotify might not have Facebook's upside in terms of scale, but the potential for a very profitable, sticky business is there.