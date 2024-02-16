Actress brings Mary Burnett Talbert to life for students

Feb. 16—LOCKPORT — Students at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School were introduced Thursday to Mary Burnett Talbert — an African American civil rights activist and suffragist from the early 20th century.

Mary Craig, an actress from Buffalo, has portrayed Talbert in living history performances all over Western New York for the past 15 years.

Talbert, in 1887, was named assistant principal of Little Rock's Union High School. She was the only Black woman to hold such a position and it was also the highest position held by a woman in Arkansas.

Talbert moved to Buffalo in 1891 after being marrying Will Talbert. She was a founding member of the Phyllis Wheatley Club, the first in Buffalo to affiliate with the National Association of Colored Women's Clubs. The Club established a settlement house and helped organize the first chapter of the NAACP (1910). In 1901, Talbert founded the Christian Culture Club at the Michigan Avenue Baptist Church, according to the National Women's Hall of Fame.

Her house in Buffalo was a meeting place for the Niagara Movement, a group dedicated to the advancement of African Americans, and equally, Talbert said, women. Frederick Douglass was a recurring visitor at the Talbert home. Talbert herself was an activist — a noted orator, suffragist and reformer — and was called to the task of making a better world.

On the Belknap stage on Thursday, Craig speaking as Talbert, told the students that it was only through their imagination that she was there.

Speaking on her death, Craig as Talbert said she believed she had a cold, pushed through it without looking after her health, and consequently died. Her only regret was that the clubs and activist groups she had established carry on to this day as the problems those groups were created to solve still exist in 2024.

Students seemed to like the performance. Jazelyn Holliday and Jackson Oakes both said they were affected by it.

"It was neat that (Craig) pretended to be Mary Talbert. It was a new way of learning for me," Oakes said.

"She talked about things that I understood and could relate to," Holliday said.

Chatter about the performance ended up rising to administration. District superintendent Mathis Calvin III said he was pleased by students' reactions.

"Our students ... were able to learn not just about African American history, but women's history as well," he said. "The district looks forward to highlighting African American culture this month and celebrating the many contributions of women as we move into March."