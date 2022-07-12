Actress charged with workers' compensation fraud
Q'Orianka Kilcher, who starred in the show "Yellowstone," collected nearly $100,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities said Monday.
Q’orianka Kilcher, an actress in Paramount Network's "Yellowstone," has been charged with two felonies for allegedly collecting disability benefits even though she was able to work.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Yellowstone" actor Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly $97,000 in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities announced Monday. Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, is charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance. While working on “Dora” in October 2018, Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said.
Q’orianka Kilcher (The Alienist) has run into some legal trouble in Los Angeles County. KTLA reports the actress is being charged with workers’ compensation fraud. “An investigation by the California Department of Insurance found Kilcher allegedly broke the law in collecting over $90,000 in disability benefits.” Kilcher apparently worked on the Paramount+ television show […]
