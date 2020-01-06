Actress Joey King injured by Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Joey King has an unorthodox souvenir from the 2020 Golden Globes: a bruise on her head.

The "Act" star tweeted Monday that she incurred the injury after her co-star, Golden Globe winner Patricia Arquette, accidentally hit her in the head with the award.

Video of the incident shows that Arquette, who won the best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie category, clunked King in the elevator photo booth of InStyle's party.

"What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!" Arquette tweeted.

King responded: "there are worse things to be hit in the head with."

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

😂there are worse things to be hit in the head with https://t.co/iUlrkBNQ7F — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

MORE: Inside the Golden Globes after-party featuring 'Euphoria,' 'One Tree Hill' and 'Vampire Diaries' reunions

The 77th annual Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais, were broadcast last night live from Beverly Hills, Calif.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Quentin Tarantino's latest film, won more awards than any film or television show, including best supporting actor for Brad Pitt, and best comedic film.