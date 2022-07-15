Actress Julianne Moore to head Venice Film Festival jury

LONDON (Reuters) - Oscar winning actress Julianne Moore will head the main competition jury at this year's Venice Film Festival, organisers said on Friday.

Moore will be joined in deciding this year's winners by French director Audrey Diwan, who scooped the festival's Golden Lion award last year for her film "Happening", Iranian actress Leila Hatami, Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo and Nobel Prize winning author Kazuo Ishiguro.

Argentine director and screenwriter Mariano Cohn and Spanish filmmaker Rodrigo Sorogoyen will complete the international jury, which assigns the festival's main competition awards, including the Golden Lion.

The 79th edition of the festival, held on the lagoon city's Lido island, will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 10.

