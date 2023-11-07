Actress Lily Collins among victims of West Hollywood thefts

TechCrunch

The U.S. government has sanctioned a Russian national for allegedly laundering millions of dollars' worth of victim ransom payments on behalf of individuals linked to the notorious Ryuk ransomware group. According to an announcement from the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Ekaterina Zhdanova, 37, is accused of using virtual currency exchange transfers and fraudulent accounts to launder money for Russian elites, ransomware groups and other bad actors to help them evade economic sanctions imposed on Russia's financial system following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the gang was linked to an attack on Universal Health Services, one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., costing the healthcare giant at least $67 million in lost earnings.