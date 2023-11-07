Actress Lily Collins among victims of West Hollywood thefts
Investigators confirmed that Lily Collins was among the victims of the theft from lockers at a West Hollywood hotel and a yoga studio.
Investigators confirmed that Lily Collins was among the victims of the theft from lockers at a West Hollywood hotel and a yoga studio.
Guns were “a regular presence” in the New Mexico State locker room last season, according to a new lawsuit filed on Monday.
The Hoka Clifton 8s are the perfect (and only) sneakers for walking over 22,000 steps a day.
Explore Chelsea with fashion influencer Aimee Kelly as she chats with fashionable New Yorkers about what inspires their sense of style. The post Check out the fashionable ‘fits we spotted on the streets of NYC’s Chelsea neighborhood appeared first on In The Know.
The popular night cream has been flying off shelves due to its hero ingredient Tepezcohuite. But does it actually work?
A prominent choreographer's lawsuit against Fortnite maker Epic Games is back on after the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals overturned a lower court's decision to throw the case out last year. Kyle Hanagami sued Epic last year, accusing the company of stealing his choreography for one of Fortnite's in-game emote. Hanagami has crafted hit dance routines for Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and an array of K-Pop stars, among other major names in music.
A wedding singer sparked a conversation about eloping on TikTok. The post Professional wedding singer explains why eloping is the ‘biggest wedding flex’: ‘This is about the relationship and union, not the party’ appeared first on In The Know.
After speculation that Craig Counsell would sign with Milwaukee or New York, a mystery team stepped in.
The U.S. government has sanctioned a Russian national for allegedly laundering millions of dollars' worth of victim ransom payments on behalf of individuals linked to the notorious Ryuk ransomware group. According to an announcement from the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Ekaterina Zhdanova, 37, is accused of using virtual currency exchange transfers and fraudulent accounts to launder money for Russian elites, ransomware groups and other bad actors to help them evade economic sanctions imposed on Russia's financial system following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the gang was linked to an attack on Universal Health Services, one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., costing the healthcare giant at least $67 million in lost earnings.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Also in this week's Monday Measure: Was the hit that knocked LSU's Jayden Daniels out of the Alabama game dirty? And how has Jedd Fisch turned things around so quickly in Tucson?
Palo Alto Networks has just confirmed one more major piece of security startup M&A out of Israel: It has acquired Talon Cyber Security, a specialist in building enterprise browsers for securing distributed workforces sources. This is PA's second Israeli security acquisition within a week: Last Tuesday, Palo Alto Networks announced that it was scooping up cloud data specialist Dig Security, for a price that sources close to the deal tell TechCrunch was around $400 million. As with Dig, Talon will be integrated with Palo Alto's Prisma cloud security division.
The World Series champs made a strong showing, and Anthony Volpe is the first Yankees rookie to win a Gold Glove.
C.J. Stroud was an outlier on Sunday as several quarterbacks struggled. Scott Pianowski examines Week 9's fantasy winners and losers.
Kai-Fu Lee, the computer scientist known in the West for his bestseller "AI Superpowers" and in China for his bets on artificial intelligence unicorns, has a new venture -- and a great ambition. In late March, Lee launched a company called 01.AI with the vision to develop a homegrown large language model for the Chinese market. The venture puts him in competition with other prominent Chinese tech leaders, including Sogou's founder Wang Xiaochuan, who have been swiftly gathering talent and venture capital to establish China's equivalents of OpenAI.
What appeared to be a routine strip sack was ultimately flagged for a 15-yard penalty.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
What happens in Vegas will be streaming on Peacock this weekend during BravoCon 2023.
After a rough spell, Marvel is hoping to get back on track with the help of its next series Echo. It will be the studio's first streaming show to hit Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Alphabet’s robot software firm, Intrinsic, is laying off 40 employees TechCrunch confirmed on January 12.
Apple CEO Tim Cook pushed back a bit at the notion that the company was behind in AI on yesterday's Q4 earnings call with investors, as he highlighted technology developments that Apple had made recently that "would not be possible without AI." Specifically, the exec pointed to new iOS 17 features like Personal Voice and Live Voicemail as examples of its innovation with AI technologies. In addition, Cook confirmed Apple was working on generative AI technologies.