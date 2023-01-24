Actress Lori Loughlin stars in first movie since conviction in college admissions bribery scheme

Lori Loughlin, whose acting career was derailed when she was convicted and sent to prison for her role in the sprawling college admissions bribery scheme, is returning to the screen after landing a star role in a movie that’s set to debut this week.

Loughlin stars alongside James Tupper in a made-for-TV film “Fall into Winter,” which is slated to premiere this Saturday at 8 p.m. on the Great American Family cable television network.

A tease for the movie read, “Life quickly changes for Kerry as she has to work alongside to her high school nemesis, Brooks, an old friend of her brothers who unexpectedly buys into Kerry’s family-owned candy shop.”

In August 2020, the “Full House” star reached a plea deal with prosecutors and was ordered to spend two months behind bars. She reported to prison after pleading guilty to paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin‘s fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was ordered to serve five months in prison for his involvement in the scandal.

A total of more than 50 people were convicted in the case dubbed Operation Varsity Blues by authorities.

An investigation into the scandal revealed a scheme to get the children of rich parents into top-tier schools with fake athletic credentials and bogus entrance exam scores.

Legal proceedings in the case were held in federal court in Boston.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW