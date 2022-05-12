Actress Patti LuPone scolds audience member for not wearing a mask to Broadway event

TheStreet.com

The massive properties owned by companies including MGM Resorts International , Caesars Entertainment , Wynn Resorts , and others need, and provide, more than just those things to attract customers. Each casino resort needs to attract people who simply walk by, That has led these companies to build not only incredible facades but also world-class free attractions that almost force people to stop. Las Vegas has moved well past the days when a 99-cent shrimp cocktail brought people in off the streets.