Acts of domestic violence earn 4-year prison term for Lima man

Aug. 16—LIMA — A Lima man's apologies for injuries he inflicted upon his wife during a meth-fueled domestic violence incident earlier this year fell on mostly deaf ears Wednesday morning.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser sentenced Norman Vorhees to four years behind bars on charges of abduction and domestic violence, felonies of the third- and fourth-degree, respectively.

Vorhees, 49, in June accepted a plea deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to the charges in exchange for the state's dismissal of two counts of first-degree felony kidnapping.

According to court records, officers from the Lima Police Department were dispatched on March 21 to a residence on West Vine Street in reference to a domestic violence incident. At the scene they found Vorhees' wife suffering from severe injuries. The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her wounds.

She told police her husband had hit her in the knees with a sweeper and used a piece of wood to hit her shoulder. She reportedly grabbed a knife to defend herself but was cut during the struggle. She said Norman Vorhees also strangled her and struck her in the face.

Vorhees, who has a past history of drug abuse starting as a juvenile, apologized for the actions that occurred while he was under the influence of methamphetamines. The incident followed what his attorney said was a decade of sobriety.

"I have no justification for what I did. I made some bad decisions, but my past does not define my present," Vorhees told the judge. "I am a different person now."

But Kohlrieser took offense.

"Meth didn't do this," the judge said. "Norman Vorhees did. You busted (your wife's) lip and left her with bruises all over her body ... all over. For hours she was subjected to his (treatment). Nobody deserves that."

Kohlrieser sentenced Vorhees to 30 months in prison on the abduction charge and 18 months on the domestic violence count. The sentences are to be served consecutively.