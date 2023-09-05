‘Acts of Hatred and Violence: 14-Year-Old White Boy Tries to Drown Black Boy in Massachusetts Pond, Taunts Him by Calling Him ‘George Floyd,’ Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A 14-year-old white boy, whose identity remains undisclosed because of his age, faces charges in an alleged racially motivated murder attempt involving another youth.

The suspect reportedly threatened the victim with a stone and hurled the N-word at him, leading officials to denounce “acts of hatred,” particularly those based on race.

A view of Goose Pond in Chatham, Massachusetts. (Photo: Chatham.MA.gov)

District Attorney Robert Galibois’ Office said the incident occurred in Chatham, Massachusetts, at Goose Pond on July 19.

The teenager was at the pond with two others, whom he reportedly told he could not swim. Reports say he was given a lifejacket to support himself, and with this precaution, he got into the water with the boys he had just met that day.

“Once in the water, the juvenile defendant proceeded to pull on the victim’s life jacket and submerged him underwater 4 to 5 times, causing the victim breathing distress. The third juvenile laughed at the victim during the attempted drowning and referred to the victim as ‘George Floyd,’” a press release from Galibois read.

The assault persisted as the 14-year-old swam beneath the Black youth, attempting to seize his feet and submerge him again. The prosecution asserts that the bullying ceased when the victim cried out for assistance from the shoreline, prompting a bystander to leap into the water, rescue him and bring him ashore.

The teen was indicted by a grand jury on attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon charge.

The district attorney said that the boy’s records “shall be open to public inspection in the same manner and to the same extent as adult criminal court records,” adding that all proceedings related to this case will be open to the public.

On Friday, Sept. 1, both Chatham’s select board and the Monomoy Regional School District issued statements regarding their positions on discrimination and diversity.

“We are disturbed and saddened to learn of the event that occurred earlier this summer between juveniles. We do not believe that it reflects the true nature of our community, which is diverse and inclusive. We condemn all acts of violence, particularly those directed at children,” the select board said, adding it aims to support the Black child and his family during this time.

“The alleged actions are incredibly concerning and stand in stark contrast to the values we hold as a school district and as a community,” said Monomoy Superintendent Scott Carpenter.

“Acts of hatred and violence are unacceptable,” he continued. “And we condemn any behavior that seeks to harm or marginalize others based on their race, ethnicity, or any other personal attribute.”

He also noted that neither the boy charged with attempted murder nor the other white child, who passively participated in the traumatizing and terrorizing act by laughing, attended school in the district.

The teen attended a hearing on Thursday, Aug. 31, in Barnstable Juvenile Court. A judge ordered he be held without bail. His next appearance in court is set for Sept. 13.

