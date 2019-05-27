You can actually get a 4K TV on Amazon right now for $199.99

Last week, Amazon has a one-day Gold Box deal that slashed the price of the Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition to just $199.99. That’s right, a penny under $200 for a top-rated 43-inch 4K TV with Amazon’s beloved Fire TV software built right in! The deal must have done pretty well, because Amazon has already brought it back — and the 50-inch and 55-inch models are both discounted, as well. There’s no telling how long these deals will be around though, so get in on the action while you still can.

Here are the bullet points from the product page:

Insignia 4K UHD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition delivers true-to-life 4K Ultra HD picture quality with over 8 million pixels for stunning clarity, deep contrast, and vivid colors.

With the Fire TV experience built-in, enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, including Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and more.

Fire TV Edition seamlessly integrates live over-the-air TV and streaming channels on a unified home screen (HD antenna required).

Easily control your TV with the included Voice Remote with Alexa—plus, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more, using just your voice.

Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 38.2” x 22.5” x 3.2”, TV with stand: 38.2” x 24.3” x 8.9”. Multiple device input/output options: 3 HDMI including 1 with ARC, USB, composite input, antenna/cable input, digital output (optical), audio output, Ethernet.

