What You Actually Take Home From a $50,000 Salary in Every State

kanonsky / Getty Images

While $50,000 can be a decent salary, depending upon where you live and its cost of living, once you pay taxes, that income can drop significantly.

See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People Over 65 in 2023?

Read: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

In many states, you have to kick back a bigger percentage of your pay than you'd like. Total net taxes can vary wildly depending on where you live, meaning the slice of our $50,000 that you actually get to keep in your pocket might be a surprise.

In order to find what a $50k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates used data from the Tax Foundation and the Social Security Administration, plus calculations using an in-house income tax calculator, to find out how much take-home pay you can expect in every state on a $50,000 salary.

Take a look at just how much taxes factor into your take-home pay.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Alabama

Take-home pay: $35,897

You'll pay about $14,103 total in taxes on a $50,000 salary in Alabama, which means seeing about $1,380.65 on your bi-weekly paychecks. However, Alabama scores more points in a different tax category: It has the lowest property taxes in the country.

Take Our Poll: How Much Salary Would Buy You Happiness?

filo / iStock.com

Alaska

Take-home pay: $38,231

If you're looking to keep as much as possible of your $50,000 salary, consider living in Alaska. Alaskans earning $50,000 can expect to bring home $38,231,where there are no state taxes, and federal tax burden is 15.89%. It's also a tax-friendly state for retirees.

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Arizona

Take-home pay: $37,304

A graduated state income tax system helps keep overall tax rates low in the Grand Canyon State. Arizona's state tax starts at 2.5%. Standard deductions and personal exemptions also help to lower the total tax bill.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Arkansas

Take-home pay: $35,813

Arkansas residents overall earn less than the average American, but they pay a steep income tax rate on what they do earn of 5.50%. Total tax burden, of both state and federal taxes, amounts to $14,187, or 20.72%.

Story continues

Art Wager / Getty Images

California

Take-home pay: $36,749

California has a lot of appeal, but if you're looking to avoid taxes, this isn't the state to do it. California hits its biggest earners with the highest state income tax rate in the nation, at 12.3%. You'll need an income of over a million dollars to trigger that top rate, but even a modest income of $50,000 triggers a 6%percent tax rate for single filers.

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Take-home pay: $38,942

Colorado residents earning $50,000 take home a goodly amount of their paycheck, paying 4.55% in state taxes. The total tax burden, including federal taxes, is 19.26%.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

Take-home pay: $35,926

Connecticut's highest tax rate of 5.50% percent applies to single earners, and 5% for joint earners. The total tax burden, including federal taxes, is 20.49%. The good news for workers in the state is that Connecticut has the highest average family income in the country

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Take-home pay: $36,017

Delaware has a graduated state income tax rate, but those earning $50,000 don't get much of a break, with a rate of 5.5 percent regardless of filing status. This is enough of a tax bite to drag Delaware down to a below-average ranking when it comes to ranking take-home pay.

THEPALMER / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

Take-home pay: $38,224

Although it has some co-champions, the Sunshine State is the king of the hill when it comes to take-home pay. Residents earning $50,000 keep a decent $38,224, tied for tops in the nation. Florida -- along with the other eight states on the list with the top take-home pay figure -- owes its crown to the fact that the state has no income tax.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Georgia

Take-home pay: $35,831

Georgia state income taxes are the same regardless of filing status, 5.75%. Standard deductions and personal exemptions also help to lower the total tax bill. Total tax burden, including federal taxes, is 20.67%.

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Take-home pay: $35,024

Hawaii may be a paradise to some, but come tax time, some residents might question if the cost is worth the price. Those earning $50,000 lose 7.90% to the state if they're single filers, or 7.20% if filing jointly.

christiannafzger / iStock.com

Idaho

Take-home pay: $36,072

Idaho residents earning $50,000 fall right about in the middle of the pack when it comes to how much of their salary they can keep. Although Idaho offers a decent standard deduction to lower the tax blow, the state has one of the highest state tax rates in the country. Those earning $50,000 pay 5.80% regardless of filing status.

Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Take-home pay: $35,745

Take-home pay for mid-level earners in Illinois is a bit below average. Although the state income tax is a flat rate that starts at the first dollar, the rate of 4.95 percent isn't particularly onerous overall.

Shutterstock.com

Indiana

Take-home pay: $36,644

Indiana is another state with a flat tax rate and an average take-home pay figure. With a rate of 3.15% percent starting with the first dollar, Indiana residents earning $50,000 can expect to take home just $36,644.

JoeChristensen / iStock.com

Iowa

Take-home pay: $35,783

Iowa residents take home a close after-tax paycheck as their Midwestern kin in Indiana. Although Iowa's state income tax rate is 5.70% for single filers 4.82% for joint filers earning $50,000. Total tax burden, including federal taxes is, 20.76%.

mojoeks / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

Take-home pay: $36,024

Kansas lies in America's heartland, and the taxes on incomes of $50,000 are just about in the middle of the road. For earners making $50,000 regardless of filing status, the tax rate is 3.15%. Total tax burden, including federal taxes is, 20.28%.

NatChittamai / iStock.com

Kentucky

Take-home pay: $36,091

It might not have the reputation of being a high-tax state, but Kentucky's tax rate is 4.50%, somewhere in the middle. In addition to being America's home of thoroughbred racing, the Bluegrass State has a total tax burden of 20.14%.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

Take-home pay: $36,671

Residents in Louisiana state income tax rate is 4.25% for single filers and 3.50% for joint filers. Without any state tax deductions to reduce income, Louisiana residents earning $50,000 end up with an about-average take-home stake.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Maine

Take-home pay: $35,932

Although it offers a relatively high state income tax deduction, Maine's high tax rates are enough to drag the state's take-home pay ranking to below-average. Maine residents earning $50,000 pay a high 6.75% and 5.80% for joint filers. The total tax burden is 20.45%.

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Take-home pay: $36,002

Maryland residents earning $50,000 take home a bit less pay than other states. They pay 4.75% regardless of filing status in the state. Their total tax burden is 20.31%.

Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Take-home pay: $35,712

Massachusetts has a reputation for high taxes, but workers earning $50,000 in the state take home not much more than other states. A flat state income tax rate of 5% applies to all incomes from dollar one.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Take-home pay: $36,086

Middle-income Michigan residents take home about the same as the average American thanks to a flat 4.25% state income tax rate. This rate applies to the first dollar of earned income and doesn't increase the more that you make.

photo.ua / Shutterstock.com

Minnesota

Take-home pay: $36,094

For those earning $50,000 they can expect to pay 6.80% for single filers and joint filers pay 5.35%. This means mid-income Minnesotans end up taking home less than the average American. Their total tax burden is 20.12%.

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Mississippi

Take-home pay: $36,324

Mississippi take-home pay rates are just slightly below average on a national basis. Those earning $50,000 pay 5.00% on their earnings regardless of filing status. Their total tax burden is 19.66%.

JByard / iStock.com

Missouri

Take-home pay: $35,729

Missouri residents earning $50,000 will pay 5.30% percent on that income for both single and joint filers. However, that rate is not nearly as bad as in some other states, so even though more of their income is subject to it than in some states, Missouri residents earning $50,000 still take home more than the average.

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Take-home pay: $35,729

Montana income tax rates are pretty steep, at 6.75% whether you're a single or a joint filer. Those earning $50,000 suffer from this high state income tax rate, resulting in a below-average take-home pay figure

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Nebraska

Take-home pay: $36,260

Nebraska's tax rates hit 6.64%percent for single filers earning but just 3.51% for joint filers. For Nebraska residents earning $50,000, those taxes are enough to drag their net take-home pay into the bottom half of the country.

Mlenny / iStock.com

Nevada

Take-home pay: $38,205

Nevada is a sparkly American gem when it comes to state income taxes. With a state income tax rate of zero, Nevadans earning $50,000 take home the highest net pay in the country, tied with eight other states.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

Take-home pay: $38,204

New Hampshire is another of the few states in the nation with no state income tax. Although the state taxes interest and dividend income, all wage and salary income is tax-free. This puts New Hampshire into a nine-way tie for the highest take-home pay on an income of $50,000, at $38,204.

espiegle / Getty Images

New Jersey

Take-home pay: $37,339

New Jersey residents earning $50,000 will see a tax rate of 5.53% if filing singly but only 1.75% if filing jointly. Even so, New Jersey residents keep more of their paycheck. This is possible because the bottom-end tax brackets in the state are low. Property owners in the Garden State pick up much of the state's tax bill, as New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the nation.

Davel5957 / Getty Images

New Mexico

Take-home pay: $36,666

New Mexico residents pay a relatively low state income tax rate at 4.90%. However, New Mexico residents end up taking home about average pay. Total tax burden is 18.96%.

FilippoBacci / Getty Images

New York

Take-home pay: $35,958

New York is notorious for having high taxes, and residents earning $50,000 can indeed expect to take home less than the national average in pay. However, things aren't as bad as they could be -- New Yorkers earning $50,000 aren't even in the bottom 10 when it comes to take-home pay, however they're only paying 5.85% in state taxes and 20.38% in total tax burden.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Take-home pay: $36,431

State taxes are straightforward in North Carolina, but the net result for state residents is still a below-average take-home pay rate. The state has a flat tax system, with a rate of 4.75% that applies to all incomes. While not a high rate overall, it takes a toll since it starts with the first dollar of income.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Take-home pay: $37,791

North Dakota boasts a slowly graduated, low-rate tax system. Single and joint filers earning a more modest $50,000 are only in the 1.10% bracket. The result is the highest take-home pay of all states that levy a state income tax.

styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Take-home pay: $37,479

Take-home pay is in the top-third in Ohio for middle-income earners. A $50,000 earner pays 3.23% on their earnings, regardless of filing status, which translates to $1,441.50 in bi-monthly payments. Total tax burden is 17.33% including federal taxes.

Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Take-home pay: $36,312

Oklahoma's state tax rate is 4.75%. Standard deductions and personal exemptions help lower the overall effective tax rate, but Oklahomans still take home a bit less than the average on a $50,000 income. Their total tax burden is 19.66%.

JPL Designs / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Take-home pay: $34,290

Perhaps surprisingly, Oregon residents earning $50,000 have the lowest take-home pay amount in the nation. Oregon residents have to deal with a state tax rate of 8.75% for single and joint filers. The total tax burden is 23.70%.

Pgiam / iStock.com

Pennsylvania

Take-home pay: $36,660

Residents of the Keystone State pay a flat tax rate of just 3.07%, which is low but applies to all income starting with the first dollar. Total tax burden is 18.96%.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Take-home pay: $36,668

Rhode Island may be the smallest state in the nation, but it stands tall when it comes to taxing its residents. The state's tax rate on $50,000 earners is 3.75% for both single and joint filers, which is enough to knock the state into the lower third when it comes to take-home pay.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Take-home pay: $36,144

South Carolina's residents see a steep tax rate of 7% for both single and joint filers. The end result is a lower net take-home pay for $50,000. The total tax burden is 19.99%.

EunikaSopotnicka / iStock.com

South Dakota

Take-home pay: $38,192

South Dakota doesn't have a state income tax, so its residents take home as much as the other eight states with no such tax. This translates to take-home pay of $38,192 on income of $50,000. This is true regardless of the source, as South Dakota doesn't have a separate tax schedule for dividends and income.

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Take-home pay: $38,191

Tennessee ties for the lead among eight others when it comes to take-home pay, but it comes with an asterisk. Although a $50,000 earner can expect to bring home $38,191, the same as the other top states on the list, this isn't true for those earning interest and dividend income, which carry a separate, flat tax rate.

Shutterstock.com

Texas

Take-home pay: $38,190

The Lone Star State is tops in the nation when it comes to take-home pay, with a $50,000 earner keeping $38,190. As one of the nine states with no income tax, Texas has to share this title with eight other states, but its residents don't likely mind as they bring home more than residents of other states at the same income level.

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Utah

Take-home pay: $35,752

Utah has a simplified state income tax structure, with 4.95% of every dollar earned handed over to the state's coffers. This flat rate applies to all income, without regard for income level or filing status. Total tax burden amounts to 20.76%.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Take-home pay: $36,638

Vermont residents who earn $50,000 will pay 6.60% if filing singly and 3.35% for joint filers. The total tax burden for these residents is 18.99%.

Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Take-home pay: $35,935

Virginia's state income tax rate is 5.75% for single or joint filers. The net result for $50,000 earners is a below-average take-home pay rate. The total tax burden, with federal taxes, adds up to 20.39%.

Shutterstock.com

Washington

Take-home pay: $38,186

As one of the nine states in the country without an income tax, Washington is a winner in the take-home pay department. At $38,186, Washington residents earning $50,000 have the highest take-home pay in the country, the same as the remaining eight no-tax states.

Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

Take-home pay: $36,010

West Virginia might not have a reputation as a high-tax state, but residents earning $50,000 pay 6.00% on their income. Additionally, the total tax burden is 20.24%.

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

Wisconsin

Take-home pay: $36,466

State income taxes in Wisconsin are relatively high, with a $50,000 earner paying 5.30% if they file singly and 4.65% if they file jointly. Not super high, but high enough to drag down the state's net take-home pay figure. Total tax burden is 19.33%.

Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com

Wyoming

Take-home pay: $38,183

Wyoming is a great state to live in if you want to take more of your income home, as it"s one of the nine states without state income tax. Residents earning $50,000 can expect to keep $38,183, tied for tops in the nation. Wyoming also ranks as one of the best states in the nation for retirees.

More From GOBankingRates

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: In order to find what a $50k salary really looks like in every state, GOBankingRates sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $50,000 in every state. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Contributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected on and up to date as of Jan. 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What You Actually Take Home From a $50,000 Salary in Every State