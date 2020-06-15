What We Actually Know About Child Abuse and the COVID-19 Pandemic

This story was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletter here.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to overtake America, dozens of headlines are suggesting that social distancing and lockdowns could be causing a surge in child abuse.

Here’s the theory: Americans are losing their jobs at a rate unseen since the Great Depression, intensifying the strains on low-income families at risk of abusing or neglecting their children. During months of closed schools and shelter-in-place orders, such parents have also been tasked with full-time child care, a recipe for conflict in the home. Meanwhile, investigators and reporters of child maltreatment, such as teachers, are trying to monitor kids’ safety over Zoom, which is hardly adequate if their abuser is hovering just off-screen.

This all makes intuitive sense. And there is frightening reporting that at some hospitals, there have been more cases than usual of the most severe types of child abuse—including head injuries—in recent months, causing profound concern.

For most Americans, it is nothing short of horrific to think of even a single child being so injured by his or her own parents or family members as to require emergency medical treatment.

Yet family advocates, child welfare experts and state agency officials told The Marshall Project in interviews that any assumption of a significant spike in abuse may be premature—or overblown. And they are concerned, they say, that amid a national discussion about the over-policing of black and brown people, it is mostly poor families of color who will be increasingly policed and stigmatized as a result of such hypothesizing.

“We have a child welfare system that is particularly, extremely sensitive to the media, so we should be very sure of narratives before we put them out there,” said Emma Ketteringham, managing director of the family defense practice at the Bronx Defenders in New York City, an organization that provides free legal services for low-income people.

Historically, sensationalized rhetoric about child abuse has led to more children being removed from their parents—“and it is a really, really big deal to separate a child from his or her family,” Ketteringham said.

It’s an even bigger deal these days. Ongoing social distancing rules mean that once a family is pulled apart, they will have less opportunity for in-person visitation, and with many courts still closed, less ability to fight to get their child back.

Experts say it could be months before we have solid statistics on these trends, but for now, here is what we do and do not know about child abuse amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no statistical evidence of a spike in child abuse. But that could just be because teachers and others haven’t been able to monitor kids.

Many journalists and child advocates have noted that there may be a lack of data showing the purported increase in child abuse because, due to school closures and stay-at-home orders, there have been fewer “eyes on children” to report what is happening to kids. Teachers and educators, for instance, who like nurses and social workers are mandated by law to report any signs of child maltreatment, normally make the most calls to child abuse hotlines, according to federal child maltreatment data.

To be sure, while stuck at home, young people have clearly been less able to tell a teacher, pediatrician, neighbor or other trusted adult what they are experiencing.

But before the pandemic, reports by teachers and school staff were not substantiated 90 percent of the time, according to federal data—raising questions about whether losing these reports is actually a major problem.

Hotline calls made by teachers, who even in normal times can only guess at what is going on in their students’ homes, just do not turn out to be validated very often, according to data from the National Data Archive on Child Abuse and Neglect.

One 2017 study in the American Journal of Public Health on the system of mandatory reporting of suspected child abuse, including by teachers, found that it has no effect on detecting the physical abuse of children.