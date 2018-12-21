They Actually Test "Bear Resistant" Coolers on Bears, And This Is How

From Popular Mechanics

Pelican's been around since 1976, making foam-lined hard plastic cases for photographers, hunters, and anybody else who wanted to lug around a potentially fragile item. They make a lot more than that now, including coolers, which seems like a logical extension of their container expertise.

Given the mania for super-insulated coolers, I decided to test an 80-quart Pelican wheeled cooler to see if one of these plastic behemoths can really keep your beer cold until the next solar eclipse. But then I got sort of derailed by a feature I wasn't expecting: a badge proclaiming certification by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. What's that all about? Like, does that mean this thing can survive a bear attack?

Photo credit: Ezra Dyer More

That's exactly what it means. At the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone, Montana, the IGBC conducts testing from April 1 to October 31. The IGBC is dedicated to protecting Grizzlies, and part of that mission involves minimizing human-bear encounters, which don't often end well for either party.

To that end, you want to keep bears away from human food sources, so they don't become conditioned to wandering into your back yard looking for a snack. That's why, in 1989, the IGBC developed its first bear-resistant container protocol and it's been refining it ever since.

If a company like Pelican wants to test a cooler and pursue certification, they pay $550 and send a product. Before the test even begins, the IGBC ensures that the cooler won't be dangerous to the bear-no sharp edges, loose parts or super-heavy lids. An attractant (IGBC-speak for food) is placed in the cooler, which is then padlocked shut. And then, "products will be placed inside the bear enclosure and bears will be allowed to interact with the containers. Products may undergo contact by a number of bears of various sizes and with varying levels of experience with containers."

Containers remain in the enclosure with the bears for an hour of "bear contact time," which means they bears are actively biting, clawing, smashing and generally going all Grizzly on the thing. Caveats: If the bears lose interest, the test is over. And the clock stops if the bears drag the cooler into the pond. For coolers, a tear of 1/4 inch or less is allowable.

Photo credit: Ezra Dyer More