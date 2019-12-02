'I actually think that she feels really sorry for herself': GOP reacts to Lisa Page interview

WASHINGTON – After a rare interview with former FBI agent Lisa Page defending herself against President Donald Trump's attacks went viral, the GOP was quick to react.

Page drew national attention for text messages with fired FBI agent Peter Strzok which made several comments that were disparaging of then-candidate Donald Trump and supportive of Hillary Clinton. Trump and his allies have used the texts as evidence of a "deep state" conspiracy to undermine his presidency.

Page told the Daily Beast that "the straw that broke the camel’s back" came when Trump repeatedly called her name at an Oct. 11 rally in Minneapolis in what she described as a "demeaning fake orgasm" while mocking her and Strzok, who were engaged in an extramarital affair.

More: 'I decided to take my power back': Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page speaks out on Trump's 'sickening' attacks

Trump tweeted “why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?” after the story broke.

When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being “crushed”, and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s “Insurance Policy” text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2019

Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News in an interview with Bill Hemmer Monday morning and responded to the Page interview by stating that she couldn’t believe that Page “actually thinks it is the president who has kept her quiet. It sounds like she’s very rattled every time the president tweets something out. It sounds like she’s very rattled in that interview.”

“I read where she said, she said that the biggest mistake she’s ever made in her life was having the affair with her colleague, Peter Strzok,” Conway said, continuing to defend the president by pointing out that it was the Washington Post that revealed the affairs and text messages, not Trump. “I actually think that she feels really sorry for herself and that if she were a career lawyer at the FBI and DOJ, she could have stayed on that job. Nobody here removed her. She quit voluntarily.”

Conway concluded that she's "not a woman who feels sorry for myself. That’s my message of the day. I hope my three daughters are watching.”

A new report from the Justice Department inspector general, the origin of the investigations into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election, is scheduled for release on Dec. 9.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who has become one of Trump’s fiercest defenders on Capitol Hill, tweeted, “Page and Strzok sent texts about an 'insurance policy' and how they’ll 'stop Trump' while part of the FBI spying on Trump campaign. Now Lisa Page is blaming the President. 1 week before Horowitz’s FISA report.”

Let me get this straight.



Page and Strzok sent texts about an “insurance policy” and how they’ll “stop Trump” while part of the FBI spying on Trump campaign.



Now Lisa Page is blaming the President. 1 week before Horowitz’s FISA report.https://t.co/DqPAV4c6o3







— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 2, 2019

“Interesting timing for Lisa Page to ‘break her silence,’” Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., tweeted. “Next week the IG report on FISA abuse will be released. Clearly she's worried!”

More: DOJ watchdog set to release report critical of FBI surveillance of Trump's campaign

Acting United States Attorney General Matt Whitaker on Fox News called the interview a “calculated effort to front-run the news, to try to shape the narrative."

"You know, it’s a shame because, sort of, the standard at the FBI is ‘I didn't do anything illegal,’" he continued. "If the men and women at the FBI work every day and say, ‘Well, we’re just not doing anything illegal so everything is good,’ that’s a bad standard.”

"Lisa Page says she 'doesn’t think for a minute that her texts w/Peter Strzok are too political,'" the GOP's national spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington tweeted.

Lisa Page says she "doesn’t think for a minute that her texts w/Peter Strzok are too political"



Her texts:



Page: “God Trump is a loathsome human”



Page: “He’s awful. God, Hillary should win”



Strzok: "God, Hillary should win 100,000,000-0"



Page: "This man cannot be president"



















— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 2, 2019

Investigations have not shown Page, Strzok, Clinton or any of the others accused by Trump are guilty of any criminal wrongdoing.

Contributing: William Cummings

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GOP reacts to Lisa Page interview