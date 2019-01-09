Acuity Brands' (AYI) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2019, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share surpassed the consensus estimate of $2.16 by 7.4%. Also, the reported figure increased 19.6% on a year-over-year basis, backed by solid top-line growth of the company. The positive results were mainly driven by higher demand for small and medium-sized lighting solutions, along with growth of its building management solutions.

Acuity Brands Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Acuity Brands Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise | Acuity Brands Inc Quote

Sales



Net sales during the first quarter came in at $932.6 million, beating the consensus mark of $931.7 million. Also, the reported figure increased 10.7% year over year. The upside stemmed from 11% increase in sales volume, as well as a 1% favorable impact from acquisitions (net of divestitures). However, these positives were partially offset by a 1% negative impact from the adoption of ASC 606 as well as changes in foreign exchange rates.



Operating Highlights



Adjusted gross profit margin declined 350 basis points (bps) to 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Adjusted selling, distribution and administrative or SD&A expenses — down 20 bps from the year-ago quarter — constituted 25.2% of net sales. Adjusted operating margin came in at 14.4%, down 170 bps year over year.



Financials



Cash and cash equivalents, as of Nov 30, 2018, were $214.8 million compared with $129.1 million at the end of fiscal 2018.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $131.8 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with $139.8 million a year ago.



Outlook



Despite reporting better-than-expected results in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the company said that it is “cautiously optimistic for fiscal 2019”. Third-party forecasts and leading indicators suggest that the North American lighting market is projected to increase in low-single digits in fiscal 2019.



Acuity Brands remains optimistic about the potentiality of the lighting and lighting-related industry. Also, it remains confident of its previously announced growth strategies that continue to improve products and solutions mix, while leveraging the company’s fixed cost infrastructure in order to achieve its pre-determined target of achieving higher margins and overall profitability.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Currently, Acuity Brands carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked stocks in the Construction sector are Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD, Gates Industrial Corporation PLC GTES and Lennox International, Inc. LII, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Great Lakes’ earnings in 2018 are expected to increase 111%.



Gates Industrial has an expected earnings growth rate of 44.6% for 2018.



Lennox International has a projected earnings growth rate of 18.9% for 2018.



Today's Stocks from Zacks' Hottest Strategies



It's hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6% and +67.1%.



And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 - 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we're willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.



See Them Free>>