Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry

Today we’ll look at Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Acuity Brands:

0.20 = US$467m ÷ (US$3.0b – US$683m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2018.)

Therefore, Acuity Brands has an ROCE of 20%.

Does Acuity Brands Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Acuity Brands’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Electrical industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of where Acuity Brands sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Acuity Brands’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Acuity Brands has total liabilities of US$683m and total assets of US$3.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

