Acumentis Group Limited's (ASX:ACU) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Acumentis Group (ASX:ACU) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 24% over the last month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study Acumentis Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acumentis Group is:

6.9% = AU$1.4m ÷ AU$21m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Acumentis Group's Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

At first glance, Acumentis Group's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.3%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. But Acumentis Group saw a five year net income decline of 26% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

However, when we compared Acumentis Group's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 0.7% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Acumentis Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Acumentis Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Acumentis Group doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that potentially all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which doesn't explain why the company's earnings have shrunk if it is retaining all of its profits. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Acumentis Group can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Acumentis Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

