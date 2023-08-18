Acura’s Electric Vision Design Study Sure Looks Like a New NSX

After pulling the cover off of the electric 2024 Acura ZDX and ZDX Type S at Monterey earlier Thursday, the automaker is teasing a new EV. Unlike the production car reveals however, this latest electric project is a design study hinting at what’s to come from the brand. Known as the Electric Vision, the vehicle just so happens to be shaped like a supercar.

The Acura Electric Vision Design Study was created by the brand’s design studio in Los Angeles, and aims to evolve the current “Precision Crafted Performance” design language utilized across the lineup. Acura isn’t quite ready to show off the reworked design language in full at this time, instead opting to dole out a select few teaser shots. While we can’t make out all of the details, there’s still plenty to garner from the images. The low-slung coupe does have some recognizable Acura elements, particularly up front where the lighting elements come into play. The concept’s lights start off in a neon green hue, before transitioning to a more traditional bright white after startup. It’s a bit of a gimmicky addition to an otherwise intriguing bit of design, which carries some NSX influence in the nose. The profile of the concept is much more akin to a prototype racer than a street-going supercar, helped along by the gigantic glass canopy. There’s a clear focus on flowing surfaces, with no ancillary aero bits or cut lines. The mirrors also appear to be camera based, which is always expected from a futuristic concept.

“Our Acura design team in Los Angeles is dreaming up the future of Acura Precision Crafted Performance in the EV era,” said Dave Marek, Acura executive creative director, in a statement. “This latest expression of an all-electric high-performance model is inspiring everyone in our studio to push the boundaries and we wanted to share the fun with our Acura fans.”

Acura

The second-generation Acura NSX left production back in November of 2022, and there have been rumors that the car might return as an EV. That speculation only increased following a 2022 interview in which Acura boss Jon Ikeda told Nikkei Asia "I would bet on it [returning]." Honda has committed to releasing 30 electric vehicles globally by 2030, starting with the Prologue SUV and the Acura ZDX. A range-topping sports car could serve as a great halo product for the brand during the EV transition, while doing its part to capture some enthusiast attention.

Acura

