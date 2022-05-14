Acushnet Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Acushnet Holdings' (NYSE:GOLF) stock increased significantly by 5.3% over the past week. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Acushnet Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Acushnet Holdings

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acushnet Holdings is:

16% = US$179m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.16.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Acushnet Holdings' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To begin with, Acushnet Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 30%, we aren't very excited. Still, we can see that Acushnet Holdings has seen a remarkable net income growth of 21% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Story continues

Next, on comparing Acushnet Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 25% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is GOLF fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Acushnet Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Acushnet Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 36% (where it is retaining 64% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that Acushnet Holdings is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Acushnet Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of five years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Acushnet Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.