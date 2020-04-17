Acushnet Holdings Corp.'s (NYSE:GOLF) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 27% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Acushnet Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acushnet Holdings is:

13% = US$125m ÷ US$952m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Acushnet Holdings' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Acushnet Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. This probably goes some way in explaining Acushnet Holdings' significant 48% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Acushnet Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

Is Acushnet Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

The three-year median payout ratio for Acushnet Holdings is 36%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 64%. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Acushnet Holdings is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Acushnet Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 43%. As a result, Acushnet Holdings' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 13% for future ROE.