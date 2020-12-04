Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029

Summary Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) is a rare blood malignancy that affects the bone marrow and peripheral blood and originates from either B- or T-cells. While high long term overall survival (OS) rates have been achieved with the use of chemotherapy in children, outcomes in adults are suboptimal and outcomes for patients with T-ALL specifically have always been dismal.

Prior to 2015, the main treatment options comprised various chemotherapy regimens and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) such as Novartis’ Gleevec/Glivec (imatinib) or Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Sprycel (dasatinib) for patients with Ph+ ALL.

The global market is expected to grow from $1.46B in 2019 to $2.26B in 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%. The introduction of five new pipeline agents and label expansions for currently approved agents are key drivers of this market growth. Also, China moving away from generic chemotherapies and adopting more effective and premium-priced agents will contribute significantly to this market’s expansion. However, the market value already shows signs of congestion and there are key patent expiries that will prohibit growth.



Key Highlights

- The main drivers of growth include the anticipated approval and launch of five pipeline therapies, in addition to label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

- The main barriers to growth in the 8MM are key patent expiries of kinase inhibitors during the forecast period and a lack of industrial investment for niche patient populations such as T-ALL due to the low incidence of ALL.

- Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, CAR-T cell therapies and asparaginase enzymes are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

- The most important unmet needs in the ALL market include: Improved overall survival after relapse, replacement of the toxic stem cell transplant procedure and improved outcomes for T-ALL patients.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

- Five late-stage pipeline agents are expected to enter the Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market from 2020 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

- What are the current unmet needs in Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

- How has the introduction of Kymriah shaped the relapsed/refractory care? How will the competition fare?

- What is the expected future uptake of monoclonal antibodies in ALL across the 8MM?



Scope

- Overview of Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase II - III).

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

