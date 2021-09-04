Acworth bank robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·1 min read

Sep. 4—Acworth police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Cobb Parkway Thursday, leaving with an "undisclosed amount of cash."

Wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants, the man walked into the Credit Union of Georgia at 3130 Cobb Parkway Thursday with a gun, "claimed to have an explosive device" and demanded money, according to city police.

Witnesses described the man as between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with olive-toned skin, balding dark hair, a light beard and a "medium to large build," according to police.

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Acworth police are asking that anyone with information regarding the robbery contact their criminal investigations division at 770-974-1232.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Flood Blocking Parts Of Major Deegan Expressway & Bronx River Parkway

    Flooding has brought some of the city's critical highways to a grinding halt.

  • Manchester armed robbery

    Manchester police are searching for the suspect seen in surveillance footage robbing a Quick Stop at gunpoint.

  • Parents of disabled kids sue over Iowa ban on mask mandates

    A group of parents of disabled students filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to strike down Iowa's law banning schools from requiring masks, arguing it endangers their health and denies equal access to education. The lawsuit, backed by the American Civil Liberties Union and disability rights organizations, adds to the legal pressure facing the law as virus cases and hospitalizations climb in Iowa to their highest levels since last winter. The U.S. Department of Education launched investigations this week into whether the Iowa law and similar measures in four other Republican-led states illegally discriminate against students with disabilities or health conditions.

  • France could ease health pass restrictions in large shopping malls - minister

    France could ease health pass restrictions that are hurting the activity of large shopping malls if the COVID-19 epidemic situation keeps improving, Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Saturday. French retail group Auchan [AUCH.PA] has said that the introduction in France in early August of a health pass that customers must show in shopping malls with a surface area of more than 20,000 square metres hit its business at the start of the third quarter.

  • Biden moves to declassify documents about Sept. 11 attacks

    President Joe Biden on Friday directed the declassification of certain documents related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a supportive gesture to victims' families who have long sought the records in hopes of implicating the Saudi government. The order, coming little more than a week before the 20th anniversary of the attacks, is a significant moment in a yearslong tussle between the government and the families over what classified information about the run-up to the attacks could be made public. Biden said Friday that he was making good on a campaign commitment by ordering the declassification review and pledged that his administration “will continue to engage respectfully with members of this community.”

  • Didi denies reports that Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it

    China's ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Saturday that media reports that the Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are not correct. "Didi is currently actively and fully cooperating with cybersecurity probe, foreign media reports that Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are incorrect," it said on Weibo. Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that China's capital city was considering taking Didi under state control and had proposed that government-run firms invest in it.

  • Gunman holding a baby shoots at three women during road rage clash, Ohio police say

    A 54-year-old woman was hit by a ricocheting bullet during the road rage shooting, police said.

  • ‘They had him by his face’: Elderly Asian man mauled by two pit bulls in Texas

    A 67-year-old Asian man in Harris County, Texas, suffered critical injuries after falling victim to two loose pit bulls that viciously attacked him during a morning walk last week. What happened: The victim, who has not been identified, was strolling in the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive when the pair of pit bulls crossed the street to attack him. It took place in the front yard of Elmer Levigne, a former deputy of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

  • Rudy Giuliani Gets Pranked On Cameo, And It's A Doozy

    The former Donald Trump attorney obliviously praised a group that has investigated one of his clients.

  • Attorney: Man paralyzed by deputy shooting dies in hospital

    Attorney Jack Scarola told the Palm Beach Post that Dontrell Stephens died Sunday from complications associated with his paralysis. Scarola represented the 28-year-old man in his civil suit against the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A federal civil jury in 2016 had awarded Stephens $22 million after he sued, an amount Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw refused to pay.

  • Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque

    Sunport quadruple murder suspect details why he killed 4th man in Albuquerque.

  • Gang member arrested in connection with Fresno homicide

    Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the arrest of Abel Tello during a news conference on Friday.

  • Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

    A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings, 29, testified that he thought he was being attacked by civilians, had been struck by a bullet and was potentially bleeding out, his attorney, Eric Rice, told The Associated Press on Friday.

  • Former wrestler Shannon 'Daffney' Spruill died of apparent gunshot wound, according to police

    Shannon Spruill, who gained fame in the wrestling world during her time with World Championship Wrestling from 1999 to 2001, was found dead Thursday.

  • Woman caught on camera knocking over California fruit stand alleges she’s the victim and ‘almost lost my life’

    Sandra Quinonez reported she was attacked by a woman who refused to move a car before video captured the woman destroying the fruit stand. Ariana Belvine claims Quinonez’s daughter intentionally hit her car and said allegations she brandished a weapon were lies.

  • Claims of stalking emerge as Herschel Walker preps for Georgia Senate run

    A third woman has emerged with claims that former NFL star Herschel Walker threatened and stalked her. Walker’s ex-wife Cindy […] The post Claims of stalking emerge as Herschel Walker preps for Georgia Senate run appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Mom asks court to block $75,000 for siblings of estranged husband who killed two sons

    The mother of two boys killed by her estranged husband is asking a Florida judge to block handing over $75,000 of his wealth to his sister and brothers — including one who is serving a 40-year prison sentence for an unrelated murder.

  • Court cuts loose woman accused of passing gas, threatening man with knife

    A Florida woman accused of letting one rip has been cut loose. In 2018, Shanetta Yvette Wilson was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on John Walker when he complained about her flatulence in a Broward County Dollar General Store. Her case was finally dismissed this week on account of Walker’s alleged refusal to be deposed, despite being subpoenaed. The Smoking Gun reports the ...

  • Angry Men With Zip-Ties Ambush School Principal After COVID Masking Request

    InstagramPolice arrested a 40-year-old Arizona dad after he stormed into an elementary school principal’s office with a friend wielding plastic handcuffs, insisting the administration broke the law by asking his child and six others to wear a mask and quarantine after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.“I can tell you the end result of that incident was we did make one arrest for trespassing,” Sgt. Richard Gradillas of the Tucson, Arizona, Police Department told

  • Twin baby boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

    Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina day care center Wednesday. Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood. Watch part of Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford's press conference here.