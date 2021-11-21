Acworth inmate caught within minutes of escape Friday

Nov. 20—An inmate at the Acworth Detention Center escaped Friday, but was found and arrested less than 15 minutes later, police say.

Cartersville's Justin Scott Wilson, 30, was being held at the detention center for failure to appear on traffic charges. On Friday, officers with the Acworth Police Department were told Wilson had escaped, but found him shortly thereafter.

Wilson was brought back to the detention center and treated for cuts from barbed and razor wire, police said.

A news release detailing Wilson's escape and subsequent arrest did not include information on how Wilson escaped, when guards realized he had escaped, or how far he got from the detention center before his arrest.