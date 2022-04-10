Acworth man arrested onn drug trafficking charges

Apr. 10—An Acworth man was arrested after he allegedly trafficked meth and other illegal drugs in Cobb County, police said.

Brian Gabrielsen, 31, was arrested April 4 at his Acworth home after police found 33.2 grams of methamphetamine in his car, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Additionally, he was found with cocaine, mushrooms, fentanyl and marijuana, all drugs in violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

He faces several charges, including a felony charge for trafficking in illegal drugs.

Gabrielsen remains in Cobb jail without bond as of Sunday.